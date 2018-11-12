Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ traditional baby name choice has been revealed – and it bears a special family significance. The couple, who welcomed their little boy on October 15, has named him Arthur Michael William Matthews, which is widely reported to pay tribute to James’ brother Michael Matthews. Michael passed away in 1999 at age 22, during an attempt to climb Mount Everest. The name is also shared by Pippa’s father. James' younger brother Spencer Matthews also chose the same middle name for his newborn son Theodore Frederick Michael, who was born in September. The Mail on Sunday reported the baby’s three-part moniker, citing his birth certificate. The name also has a royal link - Arthur is the middle name of Prince Charles, Prince Louis and Prince William.

The first-time parents - pictured at Princess Eugenie's wedding - have named their son Arthur Michael William Matthews Photo: Getty Images

Just like her big sister Kate Middleton has done with all of her children - George, five, Charlotte, three, and six-month-old Prince Louis - Pippa gave birth in the prestigious Lindo Wing of St Mary’s hospital in London. The happy news was confirmed a day after the baby made his entrance, with a spokesperson saying: "Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well.”

Reports began to circulate in April that Pippa was expecting, however she didn’t confirm her pregnancy in June, when she wrote about her first trimester in the fitness column she writes for the UK-based Waitrose magazine. "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness," she wrote. "That meant I was able to carry on as normal."

Related: Kate Middleton is thrilled for little sister and new mom Pippa

Pippa and James welcomed their son on October 15 Photo: Getty Images

As she neared the end of her pregnancy the sporty brunette told readers that she was "achy" and "uncomfortable". However, that didn’t stop the 35-year-old from attending the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday 12 October, just three days before she gave birth. If she was feeling tired, Pippa certainly didn’t show it as she put in an elegant appearance in an olive green dress on the arm of her husband James.

Related: Meet Pippa Middleton's new nephew - exclusive photos!