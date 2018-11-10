Currently raging through Southern California, the merciless Woolsey fire has forced a quarter of a million people to quickly evacuate their homes. Celebrities like Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian are among the devastated evacuees in the area, fleeing to safety for their lives. Others have not been so lucky, with CNN confirming nine dead so far and many injured - although the full extent of damages is currently unknown. One celebrity home has been identified as succumbing to the fires thus far.

Cailtyn Jenner's home in Malibu Photo: Instagram/@caitlynjenner

It has been reported that Caitlyn Jenner's home is among ones destroyed. "We’re out of the fire zone and are safe," she wrote alongside a video update on her Instagram. "Thinking about all those that are affected and hope you all are safe too." According to TMZ, citing sources, Caitlyn's house has burned down. She has lived in the hillside home since 2015.

Thinking of the people of Malibu and yes #TheBachelor Mansion is in grave danger as well. https://t.co/HzTAWgqU6x — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) November 9, 2018

An iconic TV mansion was also overtaken by the brutal blazes. The estate that has longtime served as the home to contestants on ABC’s “The Bachelor” has been threatened and suffered severe damages. Series creator Mike Fleiss and ABC’s Senior VP of alternative series Rob Mills shared the news on Twitter. “Thinking of the people of Malibu and yes #TheBachelor Mansion is in grave danger as well," Rob wrote.

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro was another public figure affected by the fires. "Evacuated last night," he tweeted. "Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains." Bleak House is what the Mexican filmmaker, who is known for acclaimed movies like The Shape of Water, calls his writing sanctuary and where he houses his film prop and art collection.

A-listers and non-famous folks alike have been sending out their prayers and praise for everyone involved, especially firefighters risking their lives during this tragic time. Our thoughts are with all affected.