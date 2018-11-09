Michelle Obama is getting real about her and Barack Obama’s journey to parenthood. The Former FLOTUS spoke to Good Morning America about the portion of her memoir, Becoming, where she opens up about her infertility. “I felt lost and alone, and I felt like I failed because I didn’t know how common miscarriages were because we don’t talk about them,” the 54-year-old shared. “We sit in our own pain thinking that somehow we’re broken.” In Becoming, Mrs. Obama opens up about the disappointment that she and Barack faced when she became pregnant and suffered a miscarriage a few weeks later.

Michelle Obama shared that she and Barack Obama experienced infertility Photo: Getty Images

The couple later used in vitro fertilization to have their daughters, Malia, 20, and Sasha, 17. “The biological clock is real because egg production is limited, and I realized that at 34 and 35 we had to do IVF,” she shared. “I think that it is the worst thing that we do to each other as women. Not share the truth about our bodies and how they work and how they don’t work.”

MORE: Michelle Obama gets real about experiencing "senior year drama" with Sasha

Although the Obamas seem to live the picture perfect life, the author shared that her 26 year marriage to the former president has not been without work. “Marriage counseling for us was one of those ways we learned to talk about our differences,” she said in the revealing interview.

MORE: Barack and Michelle Obama are heading to Hollywood for their latest venture

“What I learned about myself is that, my happiness is up to me, and I started working out more. I started asking for help. Not just from him, but from other people. I stopped feeling guilty. It’s important for me to take care of myself. That’s not on Barack; I know too many young couples who struggle and think that some how there is something wrong with them."

Michelle writes about her life inside and outside of the White House in Becoming Photo: Getty Images

She continued: "I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama, who have a phenomenal marriage, love each other. We work on our marriage and we get help on our marriage when we need it.” Becoming hits book stores on November 13. The former first lady is hitting the road for her book tour and intimate conversation on November 13.