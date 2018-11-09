Kim Kardashian was forced to evacuate her home on Thursday night amid wildfires in California. The mom-of-three was returning home from a trip when she saw the blazing fires from the window of her private jet. She shared a short clip and in the next video, Kim shared she was given one hour to grab as much of her belongings and immediately leave her home. She wrote, “Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and had to one hour to pack up and evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

The KKW Beauty founder also shared footage of the police and fire department arriving at the emergency and thanked them for their service. “Firefighters are arriving. Thank you for all for that you do for us,” she said. “They’re evacuating everyone from all of our homes.” But Kim wasn’t the only Kardashian to evacuate. Her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, also shared a photo of the trunk of her car filled with packed belongings. She wrote, “I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight.

Their two siblings, Khloé and Rob Kardashian were together during the incident. Khloé tweeted she was with her daughter, True Thompson, Rob and his daughter Dream Kardashian. She also thanked firefighters for risking their lives, “Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us,” she wrote. Actress Alyssa Milano was also forced to flee from the fires. She tweeted, “I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots.” She added her husband was in New York and her horses were being evacuated by her trainer.

The City of Calabasas tweeted Thursday night that the Woolsey Fire had grown to over 2,000 acres. According to CNN, three wildfires broke out on Thursday and many others around the area were forced to leave their homes. As of now, thousands of acres are covered in the fires and the area continues to be under watch Friday morning.