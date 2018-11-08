Is Kourtney Kardashian the Newest Victoria’s Secret Angel?

It looks as though Kourtney Kardashian is still on a cloud after dressing up like a Victoria’s Secret Angel for Halloween this year. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is being filmed tonight, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a photo wearing lacy lingerie under a bedazzled piece and feather wings resembling those of the iconic VS Angels. She captioned, “Waiting for tonight.” Friends and family immediately got in on the joke and began commenting on the pic.

Her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, who has indeed walked the show (in 2015 and 2016) commented, “You’re gunna kill it!” Another one to comment was family friend and OUAI Haircare founder, Jen Atkin, who wrote, “Lol,” and to which Kourtney replied, “Don’t be jealous.” Kim Kardashian bestie and founder of Command Entertainment Group, Simon Huck, also joined in on the fun and commented, “Angel life.”

Kourtney and her younger siblings, who dressed up as the Angels last month, wore the actual wings worn by the Angels. While they all coordinated, they each went with a different look, and Kourtney whose wings were slightly different from the rest, donned a white lacy bra and matching hipster thong.

Each of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters posted a series of photos and videos of their costumes and ever since the mom-of-three has taken a fun approach to dressing up as a VS angel. On her photo with sister Kim, she jokingly captioned, “ I opened the show. Thank you @victoriassecret for making me the first ever 5’1” angel. A day later the 39-year-old posted a full-body mirrored selfie in costume, sans caption.

Kendall, who is flocking her wings on the runway tonight, told People the costume helped her prepare for the upcoming show. “I did [get my practice in]. I actually didn’t even think of it like that until I got into the outfit and I was like, ‘Oh wow this was good," she said. “It was so much fun.” Be sure to watch the VSFS on ABC on December 2nd!