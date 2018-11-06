Demi Lovato has returned to social media for a special occasion. The Tell Me You Love Me singer took to her Instagram to share an updated picture from the voting booth. “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! [ballot emoji] [American flag emoji] now go out and #VOTE!!!!” The 26-year-old kept her look simple, wearing a denim jacket with black jeans. The Confident singer flashed her signature smize for the camera, while her long tresses were swept over her shoulder.

Demi Lovato returned to Instagram with a photo from the voting booth Photo: Instagram/@demilovato

Demi hasn’t been on social media since the beginning of August – when she left a heartbreaking message to her fans – after suffering a near-fatal overdose a couple weeks prior. Over the weekend, Demi was spotted enjoying her first weekend back home, since completing her rehabilitation treatment.

MORE: How Demi Lovato spent her first weekend out of rehab

The Sorry Not Sorry singer was spotted dining at Beverly Hills hotspot Matsuhisa with friend and fashion designer, Henry Levy. TMZ confirmed that the pair were “happy, smiling and laughing” during their dinner. It was also reported that Demi spent some time at a spa in Beverly Hills and a spooky evening out at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.

MORE: Demi Lovato shares chilling detail about sobriety in new song

Demi’s mother Dianna de la Garza recently shared that the former Disney Channel star reached a special milestone in her sobriety. “She has 90 days and I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work,” the Falling with Wings author told Maria Menounos. “It’s very hard, it’s not easy and there are no shortcuts."

Demi received love and support from a host of her famous friends, but it was her little sister’s dedication on her August 20th birthday that moved people the most. Madison, 16, mentioned that the day could have been one of the “worst of my life,” if it wasn’t for the support that followed her sister’s overdose.

Demi has remained off of social media while seeking treatment Photo: Instagram/@demilovato

“I’ve been thinking about how I wish that everyone could see the silly little things that she does, like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes her hair behind my ear when I'm trying to sleep, because those are the things I'm thankful for today," Madison wrote.

"They seem so small, but those little things make up my sister — not a singer, not a celebrity, and definitely not what she's been described as in the media — she's a daughter, a friend, and my big sister… and I am so, so thankful that I can tell her happy birthday."