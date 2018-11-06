Zayn Malik has high praises for his girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The former One Direction band member gave an update on his relationship with the model, in the latest edition of British Vogue. “Everything is great,” the PillowTalk singer said. “She’s super-organized and I’m really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot.” Gigi seemed equally as proud of Zayn. The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model shared an image from inside the magazine on her Instagram stories with a thank you to the editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Zayn credits his girlfriend for making him more organized Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid

Zayn, 25, and Gigi reconciled over the summer, after announcing in March of this year that they were ending their two-year relationship. Things have been going smoothly for the couple, who often share romantic posts with their fans. Last month, Gigi took to her Instagram to share a sweet picture of her curled up in the Entertainer singer’s arms.

“Flying home to my happy place,” the romantic photo read. Gigi and Zayn have remained lowkey about their love, since reconciling earlier this year. In June, three months after announcing their split, the Fingers singer shared how his then ex-girlfriend impacted his life.

Gigi and Zayn briefly split at the begining of the year Photo: Getty Images

“I had a very negative outlook on things,” he shared with GQ magazine. “That might have been the adolescence or testosterone. She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angel.” During the interview, the singer also remained mum about the pair’s relationship status, despite being photographed leaving each other’s NYC apartments. “We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations,” he said. “We go to the farm. We have horses. We’re still really good friends, and we’re still in contact. No bad blood."

Since reconciling the pair have spent quality time with each other in New York City. Fans may have the chance to see the singer supporting his love in the audience of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.