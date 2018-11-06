It was a lavish birthday for Kris Jenner who celebrated 63 at 35,000 feet in the air. On November 5, which dates her actual birthday, the mom-of-six took to Instagram to share a photo outside a private jet with boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and friends Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, Dee Ocleppo. The two couples posed upon boarding the jet holding up lettered balloons spelling out “B-O-S-S,” and she captioned, “Most amazing way to start my birthday!!!! Fun adventures with @coreygamble @mrshilfiger @thomasjhilfiger! I love you guys and thank you everyone for all of my beautiful and touching birthday wishes!!! I am beyond grateful and blessed and love you all so very much!!!!! I appreciate you!!!!”

VIEW GALLERY Kris Jenner about to board a private jet with boyfriend Corey Gamble and the Hilfigers Photo: Instagram/@krisjenner

Hours later, the birthday girl shared a second photo while up in the air, sitting cozily in a brown teddy coat and holding a small birthday cake. “Butter Cake at 35,000 feet!!!!,” she wrote. Thank you @thomasjhilfiger @mrshilfigerfor the amazing surprises you never cease to amaze me!!! Did i tell you how much i love you?!?!” Later into the evening Kris continued to celebrate alongside Corey with more lettered balloons, this time spelling out her name, “K-R-I-S.”

VIEW GALLERY The mom-of-six enjoy birthday cake while up in the air Photo: Instagram/@krisjenner

The Kardashian-Jenner mom has been getting spoiled non-stop from her daughters. Days before her birthday Kris was surprised with an early birthday present from her youngest child, Kylie Jenner. It was her “dream car,” a Ferrari 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta in the color red that retails for a whopping $250,000. Kylie shared a video of the moment she surprises her mom with Kris sitting behind the wheel and Corey by her side. “A 488 for The Queen,” she wrote in the caption. Like most would react, Kris was in utter shock and couldn’t believe her eyes. Adding to the love, each of her daughters took a moment to share special wishes and sweet messages dedicated to their mom. Her first-born, Kourtney Kardashian, wrote, ”You are the definition of living your best life. I love you so much my mommy I don’t even have words to describe it. Thank you for being so fabulous. Happy Birthday!”

VIEW GALLERY The birthday girl and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble Photo: Instagram/@krisjenner

Her second-oldest, Kim Kardashian, shared an endearing photo of Kris holding Kim’s baby girl, Chicago, next to Kris’s mom carrying Khloés baby, True Thompson. She said, “Happy Birthday to the best mom in the entire world! What would I do without you!?! My rock, my everything! I’m just so grateful for everything you do for us! You really are the best support system and friend anyone could ask for! I love you so much forever!!!”

It looks like this stunning grandmother spent the happiest of birthdays!