Shakira is stripped down and going pies descalzos in her latest video! The songstress celebrated the end of her El Dorado World Tour with the premiere of the dark video for her single Nada. After giving fans a first look during the final show at the Bogota in Colombia, the video was available on all streaming services. For the visuals, the 41-year-old songstress walks barefoot through a house, as she sings about a woman who has everything, but feels totally empty. Taking a step away from her signature pop nature, Sharkia ends the video belting out the tune from the top of a lighthouse.

Shakira gets barefoot in her latest music video Photo: Getty Images

Shakira remains true to form, delivering dramatic dance moves and channeling the edgier/rock sounds from earlier in her career. Shak proved that she is also good at getting into character. The singer's mood outside of the video was completely different as she took to her Instagram to celebrate the end of her world tour. “Last show on the El Dorado tour,” she wrote next to a video message of her blowing a kiss to her followers. “Thanks to my fans for giving me the best tour of my career! I love you so much.”

MORE: Why Shakira had to delay the El Dorado World Tour kick off

The She Wolf singer kicked off the tour in Europe in June, after being forced to postpone the start date due to damaged vocal cords. After wrapping the tour five months later, Shakira said goodbye to her fans across the globe in a special way. On Friday, November 2, the Chantaje singer broke ground on her latest initiative that would provide over 2,000 children in Cartagena and Barranquilla, Colombia with education.

The Hips Don't Lie singer just wrapped her El Dorado World Tour Photo: Getty Images

The mother-of-two is working with her two charities 'Pies Descalzos' and the Barca Foundation to spearhead the initiative. Gerard Piqué’s leading lady elaborated on her efforts in an inspiring statement.

MORE: Find out what's next for Gerard Piqué and Shakira's family

“On behalf of Fundacion Pies Descalzos—to Costa Cruceros, the National Ministry of Education, the Mayor’s office of Barranquilla, the Mayor’s office of Cartagena, the Fundacion FC Barcelona, LCI Education Foundation and the Swiss Embassy in Colombia—thank you for participating in the construction of these two new schools that will take us one step further towards quality in Colombia and Latin America."

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH SHAKIRA'S NADA VIDEO