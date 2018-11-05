Demi Lovato is happy and healthy – three months after a near-fatal overdose. On Saturday, November 4, the Tell Me You Love Me singer was spotted at the Beverly Hills sushi hotspot Matsuhisa. In a series of photos, posted by TMZ, the 26-year-old dined with designer Henry Levy. The website states that the two were “happy, smiling and laughing” during their evening out, before leaving in the designer’s car. A source also confirmed to People that Demi has checked out of rehab and just got “back to L.A. a couple days ago.” Adding: “She seems to be doing well so far.”

Demi’s weekend also consisted of time at a spa in Beverly Hills and a spooky evening out at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, where she was spotted by numerous Twitter users. The Confident singer has remained out of the spotlight since being hospitalized after suffering an overdose inside of her L.A. home on July 24. Last month, the singer’s mother Dianna De La Garza gave an update on her daughter’s sobriety. “Yes, she has 90 days and I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addition being a disease, it’s work,” the Falling with Wings author told Maria Menounos.

“It’s very hard, it’s not easy and there are no shortcuts. Dianna also went on to explain that she was aware that her daughter was no longer sober. “I didn’t know what she was doing because she doesn’t live with me,” she said. “I just knew she wasn’t sober and that’s all I really knew at the time.”

The same month, Demi’s younger sister Madison gave an update on her progress. “Demi’s doing great. She’s doing really well. She’s working really hard on her sobriety,” she said during an interview with Millennial Hollywood with Dakota T. Jones. “We’re all so incredibly proud of her. It’s been a crazy time for our family.” Demi has been candid about her road to recovery. In 2010, the Sorry Not Sorry singer checked into rehab where she was treated for bipolar disorder, self-harm, bulimia and addiction.

In August, following her complicated 12-day hospitalization, the singer broke her silence in a special post, where she thanked her fans, family, friends and all of those who helped her during recovery. “To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond,” she wrote. “Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”