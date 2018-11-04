Eva Longoria gave royal fans around the world further insight into Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's inner circle this weekend. While attending the glittering Global Gift Gala at The Rosewood Hotel in London, England on Friday, November 2, the new mom divulged details about the British royals' friend group as she walked the red carpet. "I've actually met Beatrice and Eugenie recently at Art Basel in Miami and they're lovely," she exclusively told our sister magazine HELLO! "They're friends of my friends Ricky Martin and Jwan."

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are BFFs with Eugenie and Beatrce Photo: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

"It was so nice to build our community of supporters here in London and throughout the world," the actress continued to say. Her comment on the royal sister's star pals might clears up things for many onlookers who were surprised to see the Puerto Rican singer and his Swedish artist husband Jwan Yosef at Eugenie's royal wedding on October 12.

Princess Beatrice was glamorous in Gucci at the Global Gift Gala Photo: WireImage

Prince Beatrice was in attendance at the event along with the Desperate Housewives alum and other high-profile guests. The royal stood out in an incredible crystal and sequin-embellished crepe gown by Gucci. She topped off the floor-length look with a patent black clutch bag, delicate jewels and natural makeup. Her loosely-styled curls added an effortless elegance as well.

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham at the 2018 Global Gift Gala Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

Eva made her own sparkling appearance at the affair in a chic, black suit designed by her friend Victoria Beckham, who was also in attendance. Together, the stylish pair helped organize the 9th edition of the annual event, aiming to raise funds and make a difference in the lives of children and women around the world.

Although Eugenie was not spotted at the gala, she did meed up with her sister later at Isabel Mayfair for the Casamigos Day of the Dead bash. It marked the first time that Eugenie stepped out in public since returning from her honeymoon with her new husband Jack Brooksbank after their much talked-about wedding.