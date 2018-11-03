Shakira is doing something monumental to mark the end of her El Dorado World Tour. The 41-year-old superstar announced that she will be building two new schools in Colombia as a way to provide over 2,000 kids access to education in Cartagena and Barranquilla. The philanthropist put the worthwhile project into motion on Friday, November 2, with a groundbreaking ceremony for the coming pair of schools in Colombia. Looking extremely happy and emotional throughout the evening, Shakira elaborated on the plan that both her charity 'Pies Descalzos' and the Barca Foundation will spearhead.

The Colombian singer looked overjoyed at the special event as she greeted the gathered students and families. In a special moment, she placed her hands and bare foot into a wet cement block to commemorate the evening, letting out a giggle. She was also photographed placing the very first brick on the site's cement foundation.

Shakira elaborated on the important venture in a statement, saying: “On behalf of Fundacion Pies Descalzos—to Costa Cruceros, the National Ministry of Education, the Mayor’s office of Barranquilla, the Mayor’s office of Cartagena, the Fundacion FC Barcelona, LCI Education Foundation and the Swiss Embassy in Colombia—thank you for participating in the construction of these two new schools that will take us one step further towards quality in Colombia and Latin America."

She continued to say: "Investing in education and offering equal opportunities to our boys and girls is the way to continue paving the way for peace." According to the Barça Foundation, the mom-of-two had also added: "Building a school is a way to change the world." Shakira was set to close her El Dorado World Tour in the country's capital Bogota on Saturday, November 3.