Lights, camera, holiday! Fans got a glimpse at Selena Gomez's audition room charm this week as Coach unveiled its new holiday ad campaign. The 26-year-old superstar, who acts as an ambassador for the luxury fashion brand, is filled with seasonal spirit in their video as she vies to star in Coach's iconic New York City holiday window display. Appearing alongside a host of quirky animal characters, the whimsical clip had us smiling from ear to ear and is sure to make you merry, too!

Selena Gomez shines in Coach's new holiday ad campaign Photo: Coach

The campaign launch was accompanied by a stunningly snowy print ad of Selena. Juxtaposed against the glittering NYC skyline, the photo shows the actress emerging from an iced-kissed and tinsel-adorned vintage car as she presents the brand's Parker bag in metallic leather. Featuring Coach's signature canvas style, the handbag boasts rivets and snakeskin detail, retailing online for $450.

Drenched in shiny couture style and coyly looking at the camera, the photograph captures Selena amidst the Big Apple's magic. Coach worked with a team of long-time collaborators to bring the moment to life, including: photographer Steven Meisel, art director Fabien Baron, makeup artist Pat McGrath and hair stylist Guido Palau.

