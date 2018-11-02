Latinas unite! November 1st marks Latina Equal Pay Day, a day when Latina pay catches up to that of non-Hispanic men. To show their support, Latina celebrities took to social media to help spread the word and bring awareness. Eiza González, Eva Longoria, Sofía Vergara, Diane Guerrero and Roselyn Sánchez were among those using their voices to defend the Latina wage gap. Each celeb proudly posed wearing a black t-shirt with the phrase ‘Phenomenally Latina’ centered across the front. In their captions, the stars shared statistics and expressed words that resound with Latina workers.

Eiza González posted a boomerang selfie with the caption, “The gap is widest for Latina workers, who on average only get 53 cents for every $1 a man is paid. The gap has widened since last year, and for some, it's even worse. This is an injustice, and there's still so much work to do for Latinas to be treated equally.” Diane Guererro also took to the social platform as she posed wearing her hair up in clips and wrote, “I got my pinchos in because I’m putting in the work! A trabajar! Latinas work just as hard as white male workers. Our work is also just as valuable.” She added, “We should be paid just as much as white men are paid. But, new data reflects that Latinas are being paid an average of just 53 cents to the dollar paid to white male workers.”

According to a recent survey by LeanIn.org, 42 percent of Americans don’t realize there is a pay gap between Latinas and white women, which means Latinas have to work twice as hard to close the gap. Exposing the ‘Phenomenally Latina’ t-shirt under a black blazer, actress and social activist Eva also gave out numbers and wrote, “The average Latina makes 47% less than the average white man, but 66% of American workers recognize this pay gap as unfair.” Sofia went on share, “There’s still so much work for Latinas to do to be treated equally. I am #phenomenallyLatina, and I support Latina equal pay!” This year Sofia was named by Forbes the world’s highest TV-paid actress for the seventh year in a row. In her caption, she added that proceeds for the t-shirt benefit the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health.

Thanks to the Colombian beauty’s role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on her Emmy-nominated show Modern Family, licensing and endorsement deals with brands like Pepsi and CoverGirl — among other sources — she has earned $41.5 million before taxes. Roselyn also participated in the social movement by writing, “This is an injustice, and there's still so much work to do for Latinas to be treated equally. I am #PhenomenallyLatina, and I support Latina equal pay!”