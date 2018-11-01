Kylie Jenner is not one to lay low when it comes to Halloween. This year, the 21-year-old rocked no less than six different costumes–three of which she matched with her baby girl, Stormi Webster. From a Fanta girl with her friends to a storm(i) cloud, and life-size Barbie doll, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling once again impressed with her spot-on costumes. For her final look, the Kylie Cosmetics founder coordinated with older sisters, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, as they channeled their inner Victoria’s Secret Angels.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner channeled her inner Victoria's Secret Angel for Halloween Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

MORE: Kris Jenner proved that she can do it all–find out her latest accomplishment with daughter Kylie

However, we learned this isn’t the first time Kylie portrays an angel. On Wednesday, October 31, she shared two never-before-seen videos on Instagram stories where she was dressed in full costume as –you guessed it– an angel. The young mom donned a sparkly mini dress that showed off her then-secret baby bump, matching lace-up pumps, and oversized feathery wings. She wore her platinum hair up in a high ponytail and frosty makeup to match her ensemble. As for accessories, she kept the sparkly theme going with long, dangly earrings.

MORE: Kardashian-Jenner sisters make their own runway as Victoria's Secret Angels for Halloween

Given the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star kept her pregnancy private up until eight months ago when she gave birth to Stormi, she only posted clips on social media with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, from the neck and above. One year later, her 2018 angel rendition, continues with the feathery wings, but this time she shows off her post-baby curves in a jewel-encrusted bodysuit that was worn by Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel at the 2015 VS Fashion show. Now that Stormi is celebrating her first Halloween, it’s adorable to see the two dress in mommy-daughter costumes. Now that Stormi has officially been introduced to dressing up for Halloween, it’s likely she’ll follow in her mommy’s footsteps.

Earlier this year Kylie sat down with her older sister Kim for an interview inside of Evening Standard magazine. On her latest role as mother, she shared, “I feel like it’s just been so amazing and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience,” she said. “Of course, there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues…and all the ups and downs," she added.