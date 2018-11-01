Halloween 2018 was like a runway show for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters as they channeled their inner Victoria’s Secret Angels. Kim Kardashian West and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner dressed as VS Angels, and of course, their costumes wouldn’t be complete without the iconic feathery wings. While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars all coordinated, they each went with a different look. Kim wore a white lace bra and matching G-string she paired with life-size wings and sexy PVC shoes.

Kim Kardashian West as a Victoria's Secret Angel for Halloween Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

The mom-of-three posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of herself and her sisters posing for a nighttime photo shoot in their costumes. In one of her captions, she thanked Victoria’s Secret for letting them borrow the actual runway looks and wings worn by the Angels. She added, “OMG a dream come true!” Her sister Kylie also posed for the ‘gram and stood out in a stud-encrusted bodysuit Candice Swanepoel wore during the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She completed the angelic look with nude strappy sandals. In her caption she wrote, “Thanks @victoriassecret for letting me borrow @angelcandices outfit for the night…I felt like an angel.”

Kylie Jenner dons a Victoria's Secret jewel-encrusted bodysuit for her Halloween costume Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kendall, who has indeed walked the show (in 2015 and 2016), wore a white Bombshell bra, a lace teddy and V-string panty from the Very Sexy collection. Like her sisters, she took to Insta to post a behind-the-scenes look of her signature catwalk strut. Earlier this month it was confirmed she will be walking this year's show alongside model and friend, Gigi Hadid. Khloé also got the PVC heels memo which she rocked with a white lace bra and a floral lace string bikini. And Kourtney, whose wings were slightly different from the rest, donned a white lacy bra and matching hipster thong.

Currently, the real VS Angels are preparing for the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion show which will film in November in New York City and will air on December 2 on ABC. It was also announced that Shawn Mendes, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, The Struts, and Bebe Rexha will be the show’s musical performers.