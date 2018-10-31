Breakfast at Tiffany’s turned into a party at Tiffany’s for Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower, which was held on Sunday, October 28. The celebration took place at none other than the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Café on New York City’s Fifth Avenue. It was the perfect setting being the couple got engaged at a Tiffany & Co. store earlier this year. From the look of her pictures there was dancing, laughter, and most importantly, there was cake! The bride-to-be, who is engaged to Nick Jonas since July, was celebrated by her family and close friends with, “a room full of amazing ladies and some special gentlemen,” as captioned on her Instagram.

The “special gentlemen” were Nick’s father and older brother, Kevin Jonas, who was also accompanied by their mother.” According to People, her beau was unable to attend because he was traveling. Her besties Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Ancharia were the ones behind the planning of bridal party, and it appears they really outdid themselves as Priyanka appeared to be having the time of her life in all the pictures. The actress was all smiles surrounded by her loved ones–which included her mom and friends, Lupita Nyong’o and Kelly Ripa.

She took to Instagram to thank those in attendance and captioned, “My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you. In honor of the occasion, the 36-year-old stunned in one of her first bridal looks. The future Mrs. Jonas opted for a white strapless column gown with a feather-embellished skirt by Marchesa and nude patent pumps by Christian Louboutin. The look wouldn’t be complete without Tiffany & Co. jewels, of course! She kept her hair subtle in soft waves, and her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist, Yumi Mori. The overall look was glam and modern and worthy of a modern-day princess.

Just a few days before her shower the former Quantico actress took to Instagram to share a photo featuring her fiancé. She shared the image after spending the evening watching Nick perform during the TIDAL X Benefit Concert in Brooklyn, New York. The actress shared a short clip of Nick from the side of the stage, with the caption “amazing, @nickjonas.” It looks as though things are moving quickly for the soon-to-be-married couple, and by the looks of her shower, we can only expect their wedding to be an over-the-top celebration!