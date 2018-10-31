Kate Hudson’s little girl has marked a special milestone. The new mommy took to her Instagram to share a precious picture of her and Danny Fujikawa’s daughter Rani Rose, and mark a special occasion. “#WhatAMonth!,” she captioned the sweet picture of her daughter posing in an all pink outfit, next to a sign that read “one month.” The 39-year-old and her boyfriend welcomed their new bundle on October 2. After her birth, Kate shared the first image of her Rani with the caption “Our little rosebud.”

Kate Hudson celebrated her daughter's one month milestone with new picture Photo: Instagram/@katehudson

The Marshall actress announced her daughter’s birth in a special Instagram post and shared the meaning behind her name. “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” she wrote. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

At the time, Kate also gave fans an update about her little girl. “Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all of the love and blessing that have been sent our way.” Rani is Kate’s first girl. The actress is mother to boys Ryder, 14, and seven-year-old Bing, from previous relationships.

Kate welcomed her little girl on October 2 Photo: Instagram/@katehudson

Rani recently made a special appearance on her oldest brother’s Instagram page. “Rani,” the 14-year-old captioned the series of photos of him cradling his baby sister while making funny faces. The proud mommy sweetly commented the picture “Aw sweeties. Love you so much.” Ahead of her daughter’s birth, Kate appeared with her mother Goldie Hawn on Ellen, where she shared her sons reaction to becoming big brothers to a baby girl. “Of course, they’re super excited.”