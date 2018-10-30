Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating a family achievement. The fitness guru and her husband Alec are November's HOLA! USA cover stars – where they introduced the world to their son Romeo. The 34-year-old shared the cover image next to the caption: “So excited to be on the @usahola November cover with our new little Romeo!!! It will be out on newsstands this Friday. We love you Hola!.” The mother-of-four also gave a special shout out to the seventh member of their family, Alec’s oldest daughter, from his relationship with Kim Basinger, Ireland.

Alec and Hilaria are HOLA! USA's November cover

“@irelandbasingerbaldwin…we missed you.” Alec took to Instagram to share the same image. “The November issue of @usahola on newsstands Friday with our family of seven (including @irelandbasingerbaldwin). My love to the perfect mommy, @hilariabaldwin.” Romeo, who just marked his 20-week milestone, and Ireland are joined by siblings Carmen, five, Rafael, three, and two-year-old Leonardo. Inside the magazine, Hilaria shares the special bond her younger children have with their 23-year-old sister.

“Her relationship with the kids is very good,” the Mom Brain host said. “My kids are obsessed with her. We were in L.A. for a few days for the Emmys, ad she had to go to work. We saw her briefly for dinner because she had to fly the next day.” She continued: “Carmen and Rafa, who understand a little more, love her very much. We’re the only ones living in New York, so my family comes to visit frequently.”

Alec and Hilaria also gave his oldest daughter Ireland a special shout out Photo: Instagram/@alecbaldwininsta

Hilaria and Alec, 60, have their hands full balancing life with their children and careers. When it comes to keeping their “chaotic but loving” household together. It’s all up to Hilaria. "It’s like one continuous thing," yoga instructor Hilaria said. "By 6 a.m. everybody’s up, and it’s hectic. I'm in the bathtub with the kids, trying to get everybody ready."

The Baldwinitos are one team, and Hilaria's top priority is making sure everyone makes it to work and school on time. "Carmen is off to kindergarten, Rafa is going to preschool, and I’m with Leo and Romeo. I also work on a podcast.” Read more about the Baldwinitos when the November issue hits newsstands on November 2.