Cute couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one to watch when it comes to their ever so stylish outfits. The lovebirds stepped out to the World Series final at the Dodgers Stadium where the Boston Red Sox were named champions. Although it’s obvious the former Yankee has good sportsmanship, that didn’t stop him from questioning his girlfriend’s outfit choice, which if we didn’t know better, we’d assume she was rooting for the Sox. While still at the stadium, Alex and Jennifer each posted a video to his Instagram account where he addresses her look in both videos.

In the first clip, Alex is talking to the camera, and we can see the Dinero singer smiling and waving in the background. He says, “The Red Sox have just won the championship. I’m trying to figure out why Jennifer is wearing red–but we’ll talk about that later.” He then goes on to congratulate the team and some of its members for their victory. Following his post, Jennifer appears in a second video where she’s holding the phone and giving viewers a glimpse of the winning team celebrating in the background. This time around we see her beau appear in the background. “Another baseball season over, baby,” she tells him. The former Yankee replies with a funny observation about her look, “Painful. The Red Sox win the championship–why are you wearing red?”

In response, the American Idol judge charmingly shrugs and smiles at the camera. While Alex looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt and lavender tie, J. Lo looked comfy-chic as she rocked a pair of black leggings, white sneakers, and one of the Red Sox’s colors with a bright red sweatshirt that had the Champion logo. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail, and she accessorized with a pair of silver-toned hoops and clear aviators that matched her top. The overall outfit questioning was amusing being the Red Sox and the Yankees are known to be rival teams in the baseball world, and it’s clear A-Rod’s remarks are all part of an antic.

Jennifer often appears in Alex’s Instagram account, and the two have been spotted at several of the World Series games watching from the box seats. There’s no doubt the two are quite an item and serious #couplegoals!