Jennifer Lopez is flaunting a new rock. The Dinero singer showed off her new bling while out with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez during game two of the World Series. The 49-year-old flashed the rock on the former New York Yankee’s Instagram page. “Jennifer, what’s the sign,” the commentator asked before panning the camera to his lady, who perfectly mimics the umpire’s hand signals. The ring takes center stage in the hilarious video. While Jennifer and Alex have sparked engagement rumors, the pair have remained mum when it comes to confirming them.

Jennifer, who has been in a relationship with the baseball star since March 2017, opened up about a trip down the aisle in August. “I’m not engaged – no, no,” she said when asked about her relationship status. Adding: “I think we’re both in a good place in our lives. And I think maybe if we would have met in our twenties, maybe not so much…we were both too crazy. But now at this point in our lives where we both have kids, we both have accomplished certain things in our careers and we’re kinda in that second act of our lives, we really complement each other.”

In April, the superstar shared her feelings about getting a ring with the world. With the release of her single El Anillo, J.Lo had fans wondering if she was sending a message to her man. “I didn’t write the song. Somebody wrote it for me specifically,” she said. “I played it for Alex and I was like, 'Are you cool with this? I think it's kind of funny.' He's like, 'Yeah, I'm totally cool with it.'"

Jennifer and Alex have been dating since March 2017 Photo: Getty Images

She continued: "It's more about the value of it. It's kind of like, 'If you want me in your life you have to give me the respect and place in your life that I deserve.' And I think a ring sometimes is a symbol of that but it's more of a symbolic thing." While Jennifer and Alex have been mum about taking the next step in their relationship, they haven't been shy when it comes to opening up about each other.

During her speech at the 2018 MTV VMAs, J.Lo had a special message for her man. " And Alex, You’re like my twin soul. My life is sweeter and better with you in it,” she said as she got emotional. “You make me realize that every day, the sky is not the limit.”