Megyn Kelly’s Megyn Kelly Today show has been canceled according to sources close to the situation to the DailyMail. The news comes just 48 hours after receiving backlash for her controversial comments about blackface earlier this week. While execs at NBC continue to figure out the next moves, a spokesperson said: “Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week.”

Megyn sparked outrage while on Tuesday’s show when she questioned whether wearing blackface as part of a Halloween costume is actually racist. She asked Melissa Rivers, Jenna Bush Hager and Jacob Soboroff, “But what is racist?” as they discussed the censoring of Halloween costumes. She added, “Because truly you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on a blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on white face for Halloween.” It wasn’t long after people’s reactions to her insensitive remarks circled on social media.

Bravo’s Top Chef judge Padma Lakshmi tweeted, “I cannot believe the ignorance on this in 2018. You are on national television. You have a responsibility to educate yourself on social issues @megynkelly. This is so damaging.” In her tweet, she included a link to a Washington Post article titled The Complicated Mix of Racism and Envy Behind Blackface.

On Wednesday, her colleagues covered her comments with Al Roker stating she “owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country.” At the top of her own show, Megyn issued a tearful apology: ”I was wrong, and I am sorry. I learned that given the history of blackface being used in awful ways by racists in this country, it is not okay for that to be part of any costume, Halloween or otherwise.” This came after she had sent an internal apology to her colleagues in which she stated, “Today is one of those days where listening carefully to other points of view, including from friends and colleagues, is leading me to rethink my own views.”

Prior to these remarks, reports have circulated regarding her future as a host because she wanted to get more involved in political coverage. It has been indicated that Megyn, who has been with NBC since leaving Fox in July 2017, has wanted to move on before the end of the year to pursue other opportunities. Megyn’s participation in upcoming events is currently up in the air, and as of now, it is unknown whether she will remain in the network.