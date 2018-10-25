Sofia Vergara has lived play Gloria Pritchett on Modern Family! Wednesday night’s episode entitled Good Grief revealed the loss of one of the series’ most-beloved characters. Spoilers to follow. The Dunphy’s, Pritchett’s and Tucker’s Halloween was foiled by the death of Claire and Mitchell’s mother, and Phil’s ex-wife DeeDee. The passing of DeeDee, played by Shelley Long, ended the speculation over which “significant” character would die this season. “We gather [with the writers] at the beginning of the season and talk about big arcs and things that we want to have happen – the milestone moments,” co-creator Steve Levitan told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sofia Vergara has played Gloria on Modern Family for 10 seasons Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

“It occurred to us that death is a giant part of the family experience and while Phil had lost his mother in a previous episode, we’ve never seen the entire family have to deal with such a loss.” He continued: “It seemed like an interesting thing to have happen. On why he chose DeeDee. “She’s directly involved with three of our characters and she touched everybody’s life in some interesting way. It seemed like he right character to put everybody through something. She seemed like the right character because she so directly affects so many of our characters.”

MORE: Sofia Vergara empowers women with latest campaign

Last month, Sofia, who has maintained her position as the highest-paid actress on television by Forbes, appeared on the Ellen Show with the rest of the cast, and shared that she wasn’t scared of her character getting the axe. “I didn’t get nervous when I heard somebody was going to get killed,” the 46-year-old quipped. “If I heard somebody was going to get deported the I would have been. It was either Rico or me.”

MORE: Claudia Vergara shares the advice she received from aunt Sofia

Adding: “I think Rico would have to go first.” At the start of the tenth season of the ABC series, co-creator Christopher Lloyd shared that this season would see the loss of someone important. “We do deal with death, which is certainly a topic family have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

The series dealt with the loss of one of it's major characters Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The character remained under wraps, however he did note that the death would be a “moving event – and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.” He continued: “There is a significant change in the dynamics of the family that people maybe thought was going to happen at some point down the line that is happening sooner than expected.”