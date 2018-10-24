Nick Jonas is burnin’ up for his fiancée Priyanka Chopra! The Quantico actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 23, to share a new photo featuring her leading man. “Bae [red heart emoji] @nickjonas.” In the photo the 36-year-old cuddles close to her love in front of sunset. Nick shocked fans when he used a popular Jonas Brother lyric to comment under the picture. “REEEDDD DRESSS,” he wrote next to a series of flame and heart emojis – referencing his line from their hit single Burnin’ Up.

Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet picture of her and fiancé Nick Jonas Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka shared the image after spending the evening watching her beau perform during the TIDAL X Benefit Concert in Brooklyn, New York. The actress shared a short clip of Nick from the side of the stage, with the caption “amazing, @nickjonas.” Priyanka and the 26-year-old Anywhere singer confirmed their engagement in August, after a whirlwind romance.

The actress posted a picture from her and Nick’s engagement ceremony in India next to the caption, “Taken…With all my heart and soul.” Nick proudly commented on the photo: “Wow congrats…He’s the luckiest guy in the world.” The former Disney channel star posted the same picture on his respective page alongside the caption, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.” While the couple have yet to publicly confirm their wedding date, Priyanka does have family on the brain.

After the news of her best friend Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, the Baywatch star admitted that she is ready to start a family of her own. “A few of my friends are having babies right now,” she told E! News. “So, I’m like ‘God I need to catch up.'”

Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement in August Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka also shared her “excitement” about spending her life with the Jealous singer.“It’s a very different feeling. I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different,” she shared with E! News. “It just feels different; there’s gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different.”