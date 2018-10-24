Jennifer Garner has a new man in her life. The newly-divorced actress is dating businessman John Miller. “They’ve been together six months,” a source told Us Weekly. “And it’s getting pretty serious.” John, 40, is the CEO of CaliGroup. The company owns 50 CaliBurger restaurants and Miso Robotics. Another source added: “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

Jennifer Garner has been dating a new man for six months Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer, 46, finalized her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck on October 5, three years after announcing their split. The pair, who were married in 2005, are parents to three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel. Like Jen, John is also divorced. He is father to a 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter from his previous relationship.

Prior to their divorce, the Peppermint star was there for the actor during his latest stay in rehab. Jennifer was spotted driving the Justice League actor to a rehabilitation center for his third treatment in August. Earlier this month, it was reported that Jennifer jumped back in the dating pool after focusing on her children as Ben worked on his sobriety.

“Jen has been wanting to move on,” a source told People magazine, adding that now that the divorce is final, “she finally can.” Last year Jennifer gave insight into her life since ending her relationship with Ben. “I haven’t been on a date, and I’m not interested in dating,” she told news.com.au.

John Miller is Jennifer's reported new boyfriend Photo: CaliGroup

“People want to set me up, and I am just like, ‘No thank you,’” she continued about life as a single mom. “I would not have chosen this life for myself or my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It’s something that we are working through.”