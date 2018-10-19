Jennifer Lopez is getting back to the music! On Thursday, October 18, the triple threat took to her Instagram to tease a new project. In the video, captioned “#musicanueva @badbunnypr,” the 49-year-old pans her phone to screen that shows Bad Bunny filming their latest music video. As the Puerto Rican rapper films his scene, Jennifer sports two buns and a multi-colored suit that shows off her fit figure as she dances and raps along. Jennifer also took to her Instagram stories for another BTS moment. “On the set of the Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez video,” the Dinero singer said in the video selfie.

Jennifer Lopez shared new pictures from her music video with Bad Bunny Photo: Instagram/@jlo

In the clip, Jennifer wears a red cropped jersey. In another picture shared on her stories, she poses in another mid-drift bearing piece. There is no word on the title or the release date for the new single. Earlier this year, the songstress and the rapper joined each other on stage at the Calibash concert in Los Angeles. Jennifer, who is the star of the upcoming film Second Act, recently performed the movie’s lead single, Limitless at the American Music Awards.

“I felt so blessed to have Sia write this song for this movie,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Everything that it’s about. I’m excited for the people to see the performance. It’s for me, the movie and this song is what the world needs right now.” She continued: “I’m just so proud that I get to do it. Super excited.” Although Jennifer has not released a new album, 2018 has been filled with new music from the All I Have performer.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer opened up about her upcoming Spanish language album entitled Por Primera Vez. "It's about how we are always kind of reinventing ourselves, experiencing things for the first time, no matter how old you are. There's always a new beginning," she told HOLA! USA.

The Dinero singer recently performed her latest single at the American Music Awards Photo: Getty Images

"Whether I'm singing or acting or whatever, it's like 'Did I do that better than I did before? Is there some growth here? Am I moving forward right now?'" she explains. "Nobody wants to do the same thing over and over, and stay stuck."