Kelly Ripa made fans do a double take with her latest Instagram post. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to her Instagram to share a picture of her husband Mark Consuelos and their two sons, who are spitting images of their father. “Papi chulos [3 flame emojis],” she captioned the image. In the picture, Mark posed next to his father and the couple’s two boys, Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15. The boys prove that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as they flash the same smile as their father and grandfather.

Kelly Ripa shared a picture of her husband Mark and their two sons Photo: Instagram/@kellyripa

Kelly and Mark, who have been married since 1996, are also parents to 17-year-old Lola. Mark has more to celebrate as Michael is joining him in the cast of Riverdale. Last month the Riverdale star took to Instagram to share that Michael was cast to play a younger version of him in the third season.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrate 22 years of marriage

“Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram… We are so proud. Love you MJC. #riverdale #bucketlist.”

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are proud parents as they send their daughter off to prom

Kelly also took to her Instagram to share her own message about the moment. “Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale however @instasuelos and I would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all your future earnings hereto with, or something like that.”

Mark Consuelos' son plays the younger version of him on Riverdale Photo: Instagram/@kellyripa

MORE: Why Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos almost broke up before their wedding day

The duo also paid their little boy a surprise visit while he was on location for the series in Vancouver. Last month, Mark opened up about his son landing the job. “He went in and auditioned for the job,” he told Access Hollywood. “He’s a film student at NYU so he makes movies and TV and writing, so this is such an honor for me. Like bucket list absolutely as a father. He’s so excited. It’s more than kind of cool. It’s a special bonding time.”