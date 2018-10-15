Salma Hayek is getting festive! The actress kicked off her Día de los Muertos celebrations over the weekend at Disneyland Paris. The Mexican actress had some fun as she posed with a statue of Miguel, from the Disney Pixar film Coco. “Thank you #coco for bringing my culture all over the world. Gracias coco por compartir nuestra cultura en todo el mundo. Merci coco pour partager ma culture dans le monde entier #Disneylandparis #disneyhalloween@disneylandparis.” In the photo, the 52-year-old beauty playfully kisses the statue. In another picture, the Hitman’s Bodyguard actress wore a colorful set of Mickey Mouse ears as she posed with a Frida Kahlo-inspired Mini Mouse.

Salma Hayek kicked off the Día de los Muertos celebrations at Disneyland Paris Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

"#girlpower. Poder femenino. Le pouvoir des femmes #mother #disneylandparis.” Salma has spent a lot of time at the French theme park. The actress paid a visit to the park and spent time with Goofy in September of last year, as they kicked off their Halloween celebrations. Salma also kicked off Christmas season with a visit to the park with her daughter Valentina.

Each fall the Disneyland resorts create experiences in the spirit of the Mexican holiday. This year the parks are offering an interactive Memory Wall, A Tree of Life and Coco-inspired mask making station. "You’ll find yourself drawn to the immersive art exhibit The World of “Coco,” the emotional Mariachi music performed on the bandstand and the delicious Mexican food menu at Paradise Gardens Grill,” a release for the event said.

Salma posed with some popular characters from Disney movies Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Outside of the park, Salma uses the holiday, which falls the day after Halloween to honor those who are lost. In 2016, Salma shared her Dia de los Muertos dedicated to her pets who passed away. "I made a special altar for my horses Pepe and Blosie who's ashes are on the wooden boxes and my dogs Gucci and Mozart in the little wooden and tin box with paws the #dayofthedead #diadelosmuertos."

"Este altar es para mis caballos Pepe y Blosie cuyas cenizas están en las cajas de madera y mis perros GUCCI y Mozart que están en la cajita de madera y en la de hojalata siempre vivirán en mi corazón ❤️ #dogs #horses y eternally live in my ❤️. #dayofthedead #diadelosmuertos"