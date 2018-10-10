Jennifer Garner has begun to move on after finalizing her divorce with Ben Affleck. Three years since announcing her split from the Oscar winner, the 46-year-old actress is reportedly starting to date again. Sources revealed to PEOPLE that Jennifer had been waiting for the divorce to be official so she could begin a fresh chapter of her life. Since the Hollywood couple's union was terminated on Friday, October 5, it seems the Peppermint star has jumped right back into the dating pool!

Jennifer Garner is dating again! Photo: Gotham/GC Images

“Jen has been wanting to move on" and now that the divorce is finalized "she finally can,” the source told the magazine. Apparently the process was on hold so that Ben could finish off his rehab program, but Jennifer "was ready to sign the papers.”

MORE: Jennifer Garner steals Meghan Markle's wedding eve look for special ceremony

The insider also said that “Jen doesn’t want to be single for the rest of her life, so she is open to dating” and that she “has been on dates, but it seems she isn’t serious about a guy.” They added that “as always, she is mostly focused on her kids and her job.”

Ben and Jen split in 2015 but their divorce wasn't finalized until 2018 Photo: Getty Images

The Texas native has indeed been focusing on just that. She dutifully promoted her new film Peppermint, which hit theaters in September, and is now out and about endorsing her HBO comedy series Camping. She’s also been co-parenting her three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, with Ben.

MORE: Jennifer Garner and daughter rescued while kayaking in Sweden

Ben and Jen secretly married back in 2005, tying the knot in Turks and Caicos. They announced their split in 2015, the day after they celebrated a decade of marriage. In April of 2017, they filed for their divorce, which was only just finalized. Jen continues to support her ex-husband through his battle with alcoholism. “ I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do,” Ben wrote in a statement on Facebook.