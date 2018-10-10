The wait is finally over for Selena Gomez’s latest visual! DJ Snake’s music video for his latest single Taki Taki featuring the 26-year-old, Cardi B, and Puerto Rican reggaetón sensation Ozuna, premiered Tuesday evening, October 9, during the 2018 American Music Awards. The single is the first time Selena has released music since the premiere of her single Back to You from the 13 Reasons Why season two soundtrack in May. The steamy reggaetón single was released in late September and has since earned of 20 million YouTube Views and 60 million music streams.

DJ Snake premiered the video for his single Taki Taki featuring Selena Cardi B, and Ozuna Photo: YouTube

In the video, directed by Colin Tilley, the Hands to Myself singer gets steamy as she dances in the rain forest with the French DJ. Selena, who sings in both English and Spanish on the single, also playfully raps along with Cardi B, and the boys in various realms throughout the video.

MORE: Selena Gomez has fun girls night out at the Jennifer Lopez concert

In August, Selena, who is currently taking a break from social media, took to her Instagram to share some behind the scenes photos from the video shoot. “today was fun,” she captioned a series of images featuring Ozuna, Cardi B and DJ Snake. Ahead of it's release, the French DJ opened up about picking Selena and Cardi for the song.

MORE: Selena Gomez has this reaction to her 2017 Met Gala look

“I wanted more females on the record,” DJ Snake told Billboard. “That were like Spanish speaking, so two queens right here. They blessed me with this greatness and this energy. Selena and Cardi. It’s just a great combo.”

Selena shared behind the scenes pictures from the video shoot Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

The I Like It rapper shared that she had to keep Selena’s feature a surprise from Ozuna and knew that she would add magic to the record. “As soon as I heard it, I was like ‘I want to be on it,’” she told the publicatioin. “I only heard it with Ozuna, so when I found out that Selena Gomez was on it, I was like ‘oh, I know it’s going to be a hit.’”

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH THE VIDEO