Things got messy for Gerard Piqué and his boys! The soccer star took to his Instagram on Tuesday, October 9, to share a picture of he and his two sons after some time playing outside. “Mud,” he wrote. In the picture, Shakira’s leading man and their two sons flash a smile for the camera and show off their muddy attire. The 31-year-old soccer star kneels in between five-year-old Milan and three-year-old Sasha. The fun didn’t stop there. The Spanish soccer star shared a video of their enjoying the time in the mud.

In the clip, Gerard picks each boy up and playfully rolls them around on the ground. Missing from the fun day out was the boy’s mother Shakira. The Hips Don’t Lie singer is currently traveling on the El Dorado World Tour. Prior to their sons’ fun day out with their father, Shak shared the aftermath from a day in the kitchen with her little ones. “Making cupcakes with my kids,” she wrote on Sunday, October 7, next to a photo of various baked goods.

Gerard has been keeping fans up to date – documenting fun moments with his children on Instagram. Last week, Gerard posted a picture of the duo sitting on a tree wearing matching hoodies with the caption, “The Brothers! #Milan #Sasha #PiqueMebarak.” After competing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Gerard announced that he would retire from playing soccer on the international stage and focus on playing for Barcelona’s team.

Shakira shared her excitement in a post that read: “Love finished the stage that we will always keep in our hearts. One of the happiest moments of my life has been seeing you win 2010 with the national team and celebrate with Spain champions.”

While both parents are busy, Shakira opened up to HOLA! USA about how she and her beau balance their lives as parents. "We try to do the best we can. There’s a lot of love; that’s the foundation of any family. You have to take care of it and dedicate time. Family is the most important thing for me; the rest is secondary.”