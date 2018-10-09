Jessica Alba’s little boy is showing off for the camera! The Honest beauty founder took to her Instagram to share a video of her son Hayes giving her a sweet welcome home on Monday, October 8. “My little prince is happy mama’s home,” she wrote over the video in her Instagram stories. In the clip, the nine-month-old quickly crawls to the camera in his mother’s direction. Jessica’s baby boy wears an adorable blue onesie and matching crown. The 37-year-old welcomed her baby boy with her husband Cash Warren last year.

Jessica shared a video of her sweet prince welcoming her home and showing off his latest milestone Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

Since his arrival, little Hayes has already stolen the hearts of his family, including big sisters, Honor, ten, and seven-year-old Haven. Jessica and Cash’s little boy is already working, appearing in ads for Jessica’s healthy beauty line. “My Hayesie boo and I are so excited about our @honest limited edition collaboration w @sugarfina. It’s the sweetest gift for parent and baby or a great bb shower theme that coordinates w party favors for your guest,” Jessica wrote next to the image of her smiling baby boy.

Last month, Jessica shared a sweet update on Hayes’ growth with her fans. Next to a picture of her smiling baby and a video of him playing with a toy, she wrote: “I’m 8 months – I crawl, clap, splash, my first pet is a robot bunny and I love my sissies more than all the things…mom and dad want to freeze time because they think I’m so big so fast. #8monthsold #hayesalbawarren #honestbaby.” Jessica recently opened up about the latest addition to their family and how he has shaken up their dynamic – in a good way.

Jessica and her husband are parents to three children Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

"It's actually been really neat because he's brought us all together in a really sweet way. We all like gush over him as a family a lot," she told Motherly magazine. “We just love having a family, we love our kids, and we felt like if we wanted to have one more, I was getting to an age where I was like, 'We're either doing this now or we're not going to do it.'"

