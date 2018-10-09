Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba’s son is already crawling! Watch the adorable video

Jessica Alba’s little boy is showing off for the camera! The Honest beauty founder took to her Instagram to share a video of her son Hayes giving her a sweet welcome home on Monday, October 8. “My little prince is happy mama’s home,” she wrote over the video in her Instagram stories. In the clip, the nine-month-old quickly crawls to the camera in his mother’s direction. Jessica’s baby boy wears an adorable blue onesie and matching crown. The 37-year-old welcomed her baby boy with her husband Cash Warren last year.

Jessica Alba and Hayes Warren Jessica shared a video of her sweet prince welcoming her home and showing off his latest milestone Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

Since his arrival, little Hayes has already stolen the hearts of his family, including big sisters, Honor, ten, and seven-year-old Haven. Jessica and Cash’s little boy is already working, appearing in ads for Jessica’s healthy beauty line. “My Hayesie boo and I are so excited about our @honest limited edition collaboration w @sugarfina. It’s the sweetest gift for parent and baby or a great bb shower theme that coordinates w party favors for your guest,” Jessica wrote next to the image of her smiling baby boy.

Last month, Jessica shared a sweet update on Hayes’ growth with her fans. Next to a picture of her smiling baby and a video of him playing with a toy, she wrote: “I’m 8 months – I crawl, clap, splash, my first pet is a robot bunny and I love my sissies more than all the things…mom and dad want to freeze time because they think I’m so big so fast. #8monthsold #hayesalbawarren #honestbaby.” Jessica recently opened up about the latest addition to their family and how he has shaken up their dynamic – in a good way.

Jessica Alba shares three children with Cash Warren Jessica and her husband are parents to three children Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

"It's actually been really neat because he's brought us all together in a really sweet way. We all like gush over him as a family a lot," she told Motherly magazine. “We just love having a family, we love our kids, and we felt like if we wanted to have one more, I was getting to an age where I was like, 'We're either doing this now or we're not going to do it.'"

