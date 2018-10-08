Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin had a very special party – and it wasn’t a gender reveal. The Coldplay frontman threw the Fifty Shades of Grey actress a party in honor of her birthday at his Malibu home on Sunday, October 7. Pink and blue balloons were spotted floating outside of the residence, leaving some to speculate the occasion. A source tells HOLA! USA, “She isn’t expecting. It was a birthday.” Dakota, who turned 29 on October 4, had an A-list turn out for her special day.

Dakota Johnson celebrated her 29th birthday with A-list guests Photo: Getty Images

Dakota’s mother Melanie Griffith and her father Don Johnson were spotted making an arrival, as well as Sean Penn and Julia Roberts. Pink and blue balloons were seen tied to arches. The blue balloons were later let off into the sky. Melanie took to her Instagram to share a video. In the clip, captioned: “About tonight. Sky over Malibu [rocket ship emoji],” the string of blue balloons were spotted illuminating over the night sky.

Dakota’s father Don did not share anything on his social media. Dakota, 29, and Chris, 41, have been in a relationship for over a year. Last weekend, the pair attended the Global Citizen Festival in NYC. During the duration of their relationship, the Yellow singer and the Bad Times at the El Royale actress have been seen out on dates and vacations but have yet to appear on a carpet.

The pair have remained notoriously private about their relationship, with the Fifty Shades Freed actress confirming their status, but not going any further in a new interview. “I’m not going to talk about it,” she told Tatler. “But I’m very happy.” Chris is a father to two children, 14-year-old Apple and 12-year-old Moses whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Chris and Dakota have been dating a little over a year Photo: Getty Images

While children aren’t in the stars for the famous couple at the moment, Dakota has opened up about becoming a mother in the past. “The idea of being at home and picking up kids from school and cooking dinner and then the husband comes home,” the told Marie Claire in March. “There’s something that seems really nice to me ’cause I never had that growing up.”