Sofia Carson showed off her latest accomplishment. Earlier this week, the 25-year-old appeared on MTV’s TRL and talked about gracing the cover of HOLA! USA's October edition. The Rumors singer dished about her close bond with her family, what it was like appearing inside of the magazine with her sister, Paulina, and the stars and royals who inspire her looks.

Sofia Carson is this month's HOLA! USA cover star

WATCH: Sofia Carson reveals who and what make her happy to HOLA! USA

Sofia also revealed to Sway her musical influences: “I was raised listening to everything from Elvis to Bon Jovi to Spanish music, Flamenco, whatever it may be. There’s a passion that I think runs in the blood of Hispanics. A passion for music and I think that’s a big reason why I’m so passionate about music.” Watch the video above to see Sofia showing off our latest cover.

To read our interview with Sofia, pick up the new edition of HOLA! USA available now on newsstands – or subscribe here!