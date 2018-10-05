Orlando Bloom took to his Instagram to share a touching moment with his fans. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor dedicated a post to his 98-year-old grandmother and shared some heartbreaking news. “cherish the memories and moments and celebrate and respect the life we all smile we live we laugh and we embrace a grandmother a mother a sister an aunt a wife a girlfriend a daughter a friend a child a newborn we are born we grow old we get sick and we die this we know so love and give love."

Orlando Bloom dedicated a emotional post to his dying grandmother Photo: Instagram/@orlandobloom

Next to the caption, Orlando shared to pictures of him snuggled close to his grandmother. He continued: “98 years and I’m so glad I got to be a part of them and as I lie awake pondering and knowing that she too will pass soon now perhaps before I wake I pray I smile I shed a tear or two at the memories of Sunday lunch with Yorkshire pudding (she made it the best) and roast potatoes and beans from the allotment and pudding and humbugs and walks in the fields or along the canals and knitted cardigans the love and history.”

Adding: “I am so grateful for my grandma Dorrie I love you.” The 41-year-old had the support of his girlfriend Katy Perry, who commented “Love you angel.” In April, the Killer Joe actor posted a sweet dedication to his grandmother, in honor of her birthday. “98 years strong #love my grandmother,” he captioned the selfie. In the past Orlando dedicated another post to his grandmother, calling her the woman who has “seen it all.”

The actor shared two sweet pictures from his visit with the 98-year-old Photo: Instagram/@orlandobloom

Orlando has maintained a low profile and spent more time home in England while playing the lead in his latest play. Last month, the Lord of the Rings star made his red carpet debut with Katy. The pair marked their relationship milestone when they appeared to only have eyes for each other while walking the carpet at the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco.