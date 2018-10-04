Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck breaks his silence about his 'lifelong and difficult' battle with alcoholism

Ben Affleck has a message for his fans – after his recent stay in rehab. On Thursday, October 4, the Gone Girl star took to his Instagram to break his silence. “This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” the picture of the message read. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.”

Ben Affleck breaks silence Ben Affleck broke his silence after completing treatment for alcohol addiction Photo: GC Images 

The 47-year-old shocked fans when he was spotted in the back seat of a car being driven to a treatment facility by his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. It was confirmed that the actor returned to rehab on August 22. In his message, the Justice League star shared that his issue with alcoholism is a problem he will have to work on for the rest of his life. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment,” he wrote.

“It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoke about their own journeys with addiction," he wrote. "To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.”

Ben, who is father to children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel, ended his note with a post with one simple goal. “With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me,” he said. “I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”

Jennifer Garner drives Ben Affleck to rehab Ben entered rehab for the third time in August 2018 Photo: The Grosby Group 

The actor’s issues with alcohol abuse have been well documented. Ben completed his first stint in rehab in 2001, followed by a stay in a treatment facility in 2017. While completing his most recent treatment, a source revealed to People magazine that the main focus was Ben and Jennifer’s children. “His number one concern is their three young children," the source said.

