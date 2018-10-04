Ben Affleck has a message for his fans – after his recent stay in rehab. On Thursday, October 4, the Gone Girl star took to his Instagram to break his silence. “This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” the picture of the message read. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.”

The 47-year-old shocked fans when he was spotted in the back seat of a car being driven to a treatment facility by his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. It was confirmed that the actor returned to rehab on August 22. In his message, the Justice League star shared that his issue with alcoholism is a problem he will have to work on for the rest of his life. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment,” he wrote.

“It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoke about their own journeys with addiction," he wrote. "To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.”

Ben, who is father to children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel, ended his note with a post with one simple goal. “With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me,” he said. “I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”

The actor’s issues with alcohol abuse have been well documented. Ben completed his first stint in rehab in 2001, followed by a stay in a treatment facility in 2017. While completing his most recent treatment, a source revealed to People magazine that the main focus was Ben and Jennifer’s children. “His number one concern is their three young children," the source said.