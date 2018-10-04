Art certainly imitates life in Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ household. The First Man star recently revealed that after a trip to the set of his latest film, his two daughters, Esmeralda, four, and Amada, two, believe that he is a real-life astronaut. “They came to set,” he shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, October 3. “They came on this day where I was shooting a launch scene, so I was in the spacesuit and pretending to launch. I think they think I’m an astronaut now.”

Ryan Gosling said that his and Eva Mendes' daughters think that he is an astronaut Photo: GC Images

Ryan added that during a special moment with his oldest daughter, he didn’t know how to break the news to her that he’s just an actor. “My oldest said the other day, she pointed to the moon, she was like ‘That’s where you work, right.’” First Man tells the story of Neil Armstrong, played by Ryan, and his crew’s journey toward the historic moon landing in 1969.

Last month, the 37-year-old’s partner Eva Mendes opened upon taking their daughters to see their father on the big screen. “They loved it,” she told Entertainment Tonight. And now they think Papi’s an astronaut. We haven’t corrected them yet.” Ryan and Eva, 44, have been together since 2011 and are known for being notoriously private about their family life.

Last year, the La La Land star opened up about parenting and praised Eva for her skills as a mom. “I only know what it's like to have my kids,” Ryan told GQ. “And in my situation, Eva's the dream mother, and they're dream babies, and it's like a dream that I'm having right now. I'm dreaming it all. So I feel so lucky.”

He continued: "When you meet your kids you realize that they deserve great parents. And then you have your marching orders and you have to try and become the person that they deserve.” Earlier this year, Eva also opened up about how having children has changed her life. "I'm somebody's mother, and I need to act accordingly. There's an intense amount of pressure that I feel but it's good pressure."

The 37-year-old plays an astronaut in his new film First Man Photo: Getty Images

The actress has previously opened up about feeling mom guilt. “Oh my god, nobody warns you about the guilt that you feel when you do work," she said last year. “I’m all for obviously taking care of myself—that’s how I can take care of them of course—but that guilt that is just kind of always there. It’s like, ‘Ugh, this is going to be there forever now.’”

