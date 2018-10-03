When it came to prepping for her new hosting gig, Claudia Vergara had the perfect person to turn to for advice! The 26-year-old Latinx Now! host said that she asked her famous aunt Sofia Vergara (who is also like her mother) for some tips. “She’s always super supportive, and of course, she does give me a lot of tips,” Claudia tells HOLA! USA. “The most important thing that she’s told me is that I need to be true to myself. And to try to be comfortable with who you are.”

Claudia is gearing up for her newest venture and spoke to us exclusively about everything she has done to prepare for the role and her future endeavors. Watch the video above to learn more about the rising star.