Enrique Iglesias got more love than he bargained for when he invited a fan onstage during the latest stop of his All the Hits Live tour. While performing for a buzzing crowd at the Olympic National Sports Complex in the Ukraine on Sunday, September 30, the Grammy-winning singer shared a long kiss with one extremely passionate concertgoer. The 43-year-old clearly intended to make the female fan’s dreams come true as he stood with her in the spotlight and signed a framed photo. However, things took a turn as he leaned in for a hug goodbye!

Scroll down to watch the video

Star smooch! Enrique Iglesias is known to show love for his fans Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

As the Move to Miami hitmaker hugged his admirer, she grabbed his head and started to plant multiple smooches on him. Enrique went with the flow, kissing the fan back for a bit before he pulled away, smiling. That was not enough for this fan, though, who swiftly whipped out her phone to snap a selfie with her idol.

RELATED: Enrique Iglesias calls his fans on FaceTime!

Enrique continued to sweetly entertain his adoring attendee, taking a photo and then giving her one final peck on the lips. He kept things lighthearted, trying to steer her back into the crowd, but she wanted one final signature first. As a conclusive gesture of gratitude, the unidentified woman hopped up onto Enrique and wrapped her legs around him.

This is not the first time that the dad-of-two has locked lips with one of his fans. He had some notably loved-up moments with attendees during his co-headlining tour with Jennifer Lopez back in 2012. In addition, he kissed a woman named Melissa while performing on NBC’s Today Show in 2010. In the same year, he was also seen spreading love to fans onstage at Jingle Ball concerts.

GALLERY: ENRIQUE IGLESIAS AND ANNA KOURNIKOVA'S TWINS' CUTEST PHOTOS

Of course, the I Like It singer only has eyes for Anna Kournikova. He and his 37-year-old love welcomed their son and daughter last December in Miami, Florida. Anna and Enrique have been together since 2001, after meeting on the set of the singer’s Escape music video.