Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s romance wasn’t always picture perfect. In her latest memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, the supermodel opened up about the rocky start to their romance. “Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant,” she wrote. “The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn’t an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth” At the time, Tom and actress Bridget Moynahan, who ended their relationship in 2006, were expecting their now 11-year-old son Jack.

Gisele opens up about discovering that Tom was exepcting a child with his ex-girlfriend Photo: Instagram/@gisele

When Jack arrived in 2007 he began, “making my heart expand in ways I didn’t know was possible,” the 38-year-old wrote. Gisele credits her “bonus child,” for helping her and Tom grow as a couple. The football star and the model tied the knot in 2009 and decided that it was time to expand their family sooner rather than later so that Jack would have siblings closer to his age. “With Jack in our lives, our priorities definitely started to shift,” she wrote. “I wanted to be there for Jack and Tom and do whatever I could to create stability in their lives and help them to have a close relationship.”

She continued: “Tom especially needed my support during that time and whenever I’m in a position to be of help to anyone, especially someone I love, I will be there…We decided to start our family sooner rather than later. A couple years later, we were married, I became pregnant, and soon we were busy growing our family between New England and Los Angeles.” Tom, 41, and Gisele are parents to eight-year-old Benjamin and five-year-old Vivian.

Among Tom’s three children, the Brazilian born beauty shared that the oldest takes his role as a big brother seriously. Jack “is the most responsible,” she said. “He also has a healthy balance of masculine and feminine energies. He’s extremely dedicated, loves playing soccer, and once told his dad that someday he wants to go to Michigan, Tom’s alma mater. Like his father, he is also kind, sensitive and generous." While her career as a model has taken a backseat, the author shares that she is living the life in the role that she has always wanted to be in.

Gisele writes about her relationship with her children in Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life Photo: Instagram/@gisele

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I’ve always wanted to have a family,” Gisele recently shared with ABC. "When I became a mother, it really became my priority. I just wanted to be with my kids. I just wanted so much to be there for my children and to be there for my husband too. For him to have the space to live what he loves so much. I was actually living what I love so much, which is being a mom and being able to nurture.”