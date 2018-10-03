Goodbyes are never easy, but for Jennifer Lopez, at least they are spectacular. The 49-year-old entertainer wrapped up her Las Vegas All I Have residency at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood on Saturday, September 29 before a sold-out crowd. After a couple days of reflection, she then took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to the show's impressive run and everyone that made it possible. She posted a video that beautifully highlights the “most precious moments” from the final performance and features her belting out a live ballad – a pretty rare occurrence.

Scroll down to watch the emotional tribute

Jennifer Lopez performs in her final All I Have Vegas show Photo: Getty Images

Getting emotional, J.Lo can be heard addressing her cast and crew at the beginning of the clip: “I saw this post today, that said: How lucky am I to have something that’s so hard to say goodbye to.” Ahead of crooning out a touching rendition of Nat King Cole’s classic song Smile, Jennifer thanked her production staff immensely: “You guys are amazing. Every single one of you, thank you so much – the band, everybody. This one’s for you, okay?”

RELATED: Inside J.Lo's glitzy All I Have finale after-party - find out which former beau made a surprise appearance!

“Here’s a glimpse into the most precious moments from the final show of #allihave,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “We came! We saw! We danced again (and again...and again) a beautiful night with so many beautiful people. So much love to the family represented here. I love you guys...it takes a village and boy do we have the crew to do it.”

Touching on her team’s special bond, she added: “It’s like lightning when we come together. It’s magical. I hope this makes you smile.” Set to the superstar’s raw vocals, fans were treated to incredible clips from her last show, including both performance footage and private backstage moments.

MORE: Sofía Vergara, Selena Gomez and more stars cheer on J.Lo in Vegas - step inside their backstage party!

Of course, when one chapter closes, another one opens. Jennifer continued her nonstop work ethic, going directly from the end of her show into filming the new season of her competition series World of Dance. “In my seat and ready to go!” she wrote alongside a glamorous portrait shot of her with her judging game face on. “Bring on the dancing,” she continued to say. “First day of shooting @nbcworldofdance”.