Looks like cupid’s arrow has struck for Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose. The 19-year-old, whose mom is Vanessa Paradis, has been linked to Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet. The 22-year-old actor and Lily-Rose sparked romance rumors after being spotted out and about in New York over the weekend and on Monday – looking very much like a young couple in love.

Lily-Rose Depp has been spotted on a string of romantic appearances in the Big Apple with Timothee Chalamet Photos: Getty Images

Timothee, who received an Academy Award nod in the Best Actor category for his role in Call Me By Your Name, were spotted kissing in the Big Apple at around 10am on Monday morning. An onlooker told US Weekly of the pair: "They were walking down the street and he stopped her and pulled her close.”

Monday's outing wasn't the first time the rumored couple have been seen together. An Instagram fan account for Timothee shared pictures of the star and Lily in Central Park and then at New York cafe Mud over the weekend. They have also been attending the same industry events in recent weeks. They both headed to the San Sebastian International Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival (above) to promote their respective films Beautiful Boy and A Faithful Man.

It's believed the pair met while filming upcoming Netflix movie The King, in which Timothee stars as Henry V and Lily-Rose as Catherine. Timothee previously dated Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, after meeting her at La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York. Meanwhile, Lily-Rose's former relationships include a dalliance with British model Ash Stymest.

Speaking to W magazine during an interview earlier this year, Timothee was asked to recount his first date, to which he replied: "Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior."