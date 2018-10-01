Serena Williams is showing some skin and a new talent. The 37-year-old goes topless for her latest campaign for a good cause. “This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I've recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit "I Touch Myself" to remind women to self-check regularly,” the tennis champion wrote on Instagram. “Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.”

In the video, the mother-of-one strips down and sings the 90s hit I Touch Myself by Divinyls. Serena, who hasn’t really sang on a grand stage, took the risk to celebrate the woman who wrote the song – who passed away after a battle with breast cancer. “The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Which Project was created in honor of Celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, WHO passed away from breast cancer, and WHO gave us her hit song to remind women to put Their health first. The project is proudly supported by@BerleiAusfor Breast Cancer Network Australia.”

Serena recently opened up about her own medical emergencies. The athlete got candid about the aftermath of her now one-year-old daughter’s birth and how it was an “amazing experience” and then “everything went bad.” Serena shared that she suffered from blood clots on her lungs, in the day following her daughter’s emergency C-section. When discussing the healing process that corresponded with the first six weeks of motherhood, she shared all the unexpected emotions she faced.

“Sometimes I get really down and feel like, Man, I can’t do this,” she confessed. “It’s that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes. I guess that’s just who I am. No one talks about the low moments—the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I’ve broken down I don’t know how many times. Or I’ll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby? The emotions are insane.”