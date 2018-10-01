George Clooney and Amal Clooney don't have to leave the house for an amazing meal. The human rights attorney and the actor are blessed to have the culinary skills of Viviana Frizzi, 33, who has been their personal chef since 2013. “Vivi cooks almost every night for us now because we have the twins,” the Gravity star told People magazine. “Going out isn’t as easy or as interesting as it used to be. Besides all of our friends would rather eat her food than hit up a local restaurant in Como or in London.”

George and Amal Clooney credit their personal chef Viviana Frizzi for keeping them from dining out Photo: Getty Images

The Clooneys are so impressed with Vivi’s meals that at times, they even get a little emotional noting that the chef “can make anything, including handmade gnocchi with pesto that would make you cry.” It’s no surprise that she is a wizard in the kitchen, but the Money Monster star added that there is no use trying to give him and his wife lessons. “Honestly, Amal and I are such poor chefs that any lesson from Vivi in the kitchen would be like teaching a whale to fly.”

Vivi makes sure there is never a dull moment in the Clooneys household when it comes to a meal. The award-winning chef shared that the A-list couple hosts weekly pizza nights, where they serve up their favorite, margherita with rocket salad. Vivi also does various risottos and Italian dishes, as well as sushi and Lebanese and Indian cuisine. George and Amal aren’t the only one’s impressed. Vivi shared that their 16-month-old twins Ella and Alexander are fans of her cooking, which includes child-friendly dishes such as salmon, tomato risotto and ricotta with raspberries.

“The Twins are not fussy eaters,” she shared. “When they like a dish, they put their little fingers on their cheeks, smile and say, ‘Mmm’.” It takes a special occasion to get the Oscar-winning actor into the kitchen. In 2017, George shared that he stepped up his culinary skills for their second anniversary.

The award-winning chef shared that the entire Clooney household is impressed with her food Photo: Getty Images

After joking about the “fireworks and big celebration,” the 57-year-old told E! News he made dinner. “I don’t think she’s ever quite impressed with my cooking,” the Catch-22 director shared. “If I slap something together, spaghetti and meatballs, she doesn’t know that it comes in a jar, so I can just fool her with that one.”