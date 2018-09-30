After lighting up the Las Vegas Strip night after night since January of 2016, Jennifer Lopez has taken her final bow at the Zappos Theater. The 49-year-old international superstar closed out her popular All I Have Show at Planet Hollywood with a bang on Saturday, September 29. She finished up the impressive residency run before a sold-out crowd that was sprinkled with fans, friends and family. In true star fashion, it was then time to celebrate at a glamorous after-party! J.Lo wowed in a dazzling style as she ventured over to Mr Chow restaurant at Caesars Palace for her big fiesta, which was attended by her loved ones and even a celebrity ex-boyfriend.

Jennifer Lopez dazzled on her final Las Vegas show night Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Flaunting a fabulous figure, the mom-of-two was a bronzed beauty for her special night as she strutted down the event’s black carpet in a sparkling bodysuit. The tight number, which came to a halter top close around her neck, was sleeveless, showcasing the entertainer’s toned arms. Jennifer volumized her hair with lengthy extensions and accessorized with her signature hoop earrings. At certain points, she topped the look with a trendy animal-print fur coat.

J.Lo with A-Rod and her gorgeous after-party cakes Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

The elegant poolside space was decked to the nines with performance photos of the Second Act star, sleek lighting and a luxurious floral arrangement that seem to embody her stage costumes with a mix of white roses and feathers. Her celebration was also complete with several stunning cakes that seemed to pay homage to different moments in the show.

Diddy came out to support his former flame Jennifer Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Of course, the best addition to the party was her glittering guest list! In a surprising turn of events, Jennifer was joined by ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs. Simultaneously swirling with astonishment and excitement, the woman of the hour seeemed thrilled to see the rapper, giving him a big hug.

One big blended family! Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

The singer was also spotted getting on the floor with her man Alex Rodriguez, who was unmissable in a bright, all-pink ensemble, and her family members. In a sweet moment Jennifer beamed from ear to ear as she held her daughter Emme, 10, on the dance floor. Photos also show that the World of Dance judge's niece Lucie Wren Lopez-Goldfried, 10, and Alex's daughters Natasha, 13 and Ella, 10, were in attendance. Celebrities like Anthony Anderson, Adrienne Bailon and Julissa Bermudez also turned up for the glitzy gathering.