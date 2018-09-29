Former first daughter Malia Obama can add music video star to her glittering resume. Barack and Michelle Obama’s eldest girl appeared in the just-released video for New Dakotas' song Walking on Air. The visual piece centers around auditions to be a rock star and replace one of the indie band’s stars. Malia shows up at the replacement call, singing along to the group’s song and rocking out with a harmonica. The 20-year-old is apparently friends with the musicians, whos she attends Harvard University with. However, it looks like her musical debut was short-lived!

Malia Obama rocks out in the Walking on Air music video Photo: Youtube/NewDakotas

Unfortunately, most likely due to all the media attention, Malia seems to have been edited out of the New Dakotas video. It’s pretty apparent too, as there are startling jump cuts approximately 1:39 and 1:55 seconds in. Lucky for fans, screenshots from the video are still circulating the internet. It's unclear as to whether the Obama family asked for it to be taken down or not.

This certainly is not Malia's first venture into the limelight. Aside from, of course, growing up in a highly-publicized family, she has also spent time working in the entertainment industry. In 2015, Malia was an intern on Lena Dunham's hit HBO series Girls in New York City. She’s also spent time on the opposite coast, working on Halle Berry's CBS drama series Extant in L.A. Most recently the Obama’s daughter interned for The Weinstein Co.

Malia has been at Harvard for about a year now, with her former president dad and first lady mom helping her settle into dorm life on Monday, August 21, 2017. She was given permission by the prestigious institute to move in a day early, to create as little distraction as possible. At the time, her famous parents, both dressed down and wearing sunglasses, looked visibly emotional as they said goodbye to their firstborn. Barack and Michelle departed in an SUV accompanied by personal protection officers as Malia embarked on her class of 2021 journey.