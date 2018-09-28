Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's love story isn’t complete without their four precious children. The actor and the fitness guru have no problem sharing all the highs and sometimes lows of their life with four under six. "We love having babies," Hilaria told HOLA! USA.

"The physical experience is hard, yes, but people tell me: ‘You love being pregnant.’ It’s not that I love it, but I’m just glad that I do it. I really appreciate the process, and I feel blessed that I’ve been able to experience it the way I have. Right now we have this new little person so we’re focusing on that.” Watch above to meet Carmen, Rafael, Leo and Romeo, aka the little Baldwinitos.