Marc Anthony, Will Smith and Bad Bunny are heating things up in Puerto Rico! On Friday, September 28, the 50-year-old singer premiered his latest song and video for his new single Está Rico, featuring the Fresh Prince and the Latin trap rapper. “La espera valió la pena #HaciendoHistoria #EstaRico Disponible en todas las plataformas | Available on all Platforms Watch video in my BIO,” Marc wrote on his Instagram. Bad Bunny also shared the news with his fans. “YA DISPONIBLE @marcanthony @willsmith #LatinoGang #HaciendoHistoria.,” he wrote nex to an image of the three men from the video.

Marc premiered his latest single Está Rico Photo: Vevo

Will Smith, who is continuing with his epic 50th birthday celebrations, took to his Instagram to give fans a sneak peek at the recording process. Oh we ain’t stopping… birthday week continues tomorrow… imma drop new music with @MarcAnthony and @BadBunnyPR!! #EstaRico.” In the video, Marc is overcome with joy as he meets Will in the studio to record the song. “I’m singing with Will Smith man,” he says before listening to Will’s verse.

MORE: Marc Anthony's latest collaboration with Maluma

“One love, man. I’m going to start crying,” he jokes. The video for the single is just as exciting as the music. Will, Marc and Bad Bunny live life like high rollers, as they each take turns rapping their verse. As Marc sings throughout the tune, his leading lady, played by Puerto Rico’s own Joan Smalls, joins him on screen. The video ends with the three men celebrating after Will wins all of the money from the poker table.

Will Smith, Joan Smalls and Bad Bunny appear in the music video Photo: Vevo

MORE: Will Smith and Nicky Jam kick off the World Cup with latest song

Will and Marc’s collaboration comes at no surprise. The duo has been spotted over the summer spending time with each other. In March, Will shared a video of Marc teaching him how to salsa while on a boat in Miami. The Vivir Mi Vida singer recently opened up about having the chance to work with his friend.

WATCH: WILL SMITH IS THE KING OF THE IN MY FEELINGS CHALLENGE

"Will and I have always wanted to work on a musical collaboration," Anthony said in a press release, via Billboard. "This song seems perfect for this moment we're both experiencing creatively. Working with Bad Bunny for the first time has been a great surprise. We all had a magnificent chemistry, and that energy is palpable in both the music and the video."

WATCH MARC, WILL AND BAD BUNNY IN ESTA RICO!