Wedding bells will be sounding this weekend for Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, who are due to wed in a private ceremony. Two sources have confirmed to BAZAAR.com that the pair will become husband and wife at their home in the Hamptons. Exact details of the couple’s nuptials are being kept strictly under wraps, but the intimate wedding party is sure to be made up of close friends and family – many of whom were on hand at the couple’s engagement party in April.

The couple - pictured at their engagement party - are due to wed during an intimate ceremony in the Hamptons Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

Back then bride-to-be Gwyneth wore a beautiful Giambattista Valli gown to the special event, which took place at the Los Angeles Theatre, and was joined by friends including Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Demi Moore and Jennifer Aniston – and her actress mom Blythe Danner.

The couple’s children are also likely to have special roles on the big day. Gwyneth is mom to Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, from her marriage to British musician Chris Martin, while Brad shares two children with his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik – Isabella and Brody.

There’s been no mention of anything wedding-related on either of the pair’s Instagram accounts – but Brad took the opportunity to pay tribute to his future wife on her 46th birthday with a sweet love-filled post, calling her a "timeless beauty".

Brad shared a beach snap of his "timeless beauty" to celebrate her 46th birthday Photo: Instagram/@bradfalchuck

The enthusiastic caption read: "She was born with endless gifts – big blue eyes, a brain and heart overflowing with curiosity, generosity and possibility and those heartbreakingly long legs that go on and on – but she never rests on any of them. Gwyneth, you are the hardest working person I know. From your first cup of coffee in the morning to your last cup of whiskey at night. From the gym to the office to homework at the kitchen table. You give us all of you, all the time. And always with a smile (well, almost always). Maybe that’s why, even though you are the best person ever, you keep getting better every year."

Brad and Gwyneth first met in 2010 on the set of Glee, which Brad co-created and on which Gwyneth had a recurring role as teacher Holly Holiday. They secretly started dating in 2014 and went public with their romance a year later.