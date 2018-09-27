Gisele Bündchen is sharing some of the more personal parts of her journey with her fans. The supermodel is set to release her memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life in October, where she breaks down some of her toughest moments in the style of a journal.

In the pages on the book, the Brazilian beauty opens up about the not-so-glamourous parts of her life including, her battle with panic attacks, her body image and thoughts of suicide. Watch the video above to see what the former Victoria’s Secret model is sharing about her personal life.